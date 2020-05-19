Article
Leadership & Strategy

Caroline Munene appointed as AAR’s new Group CEO

By professo
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The medical insurance company AAR, has appointed Caroline Munene as its Group CEO, to oversee its East African operations.

Ms Munene previously held the position of Managing Director of the Kenyan business at AAR.

AAR announced that Ms Munene will be responsible for driving AAR Insurance’s operations across Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania, as well as focusing on the entire company’s growth.

Munene will provide leadership for the three branches, as well as harmonising them.

SEE ALSO:

“Caroline Munene’s appointment as group CEO reflects the board’s strong confidence in her abilities,” stated Kiprono Kittony, Chairman of AAR Insurance, in a statement.

“We believe she has the necessary skills, experience and resolve to not only manage AAR Insurance’s regional business interests, but also drive innovation and growth at a group level.”

Prior to her work with AAR, Munene has held various leadership positions in the insurance industry over the past 20 years.

Munene has a Masters Business Administration (MBA), Bachelor of Commerce (Marketing) and professional Diploma from Chartered Insurance Institute (London).

tanzaniakenyaUgandaAAR Insurance
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability