Caroline Munene appointed as AAR’s new Group CEO

The medical insurance company AAR, has appointed Caroline Munene as its Group CEO, to oversee its East African operations.

Ms Munene previously held the position of Managing Director of the Kenyan business at AAR.

AAR announced that Ms Munene will be responsible for driving AAR Insurance’s operations across Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania, as well as focusing on the entire company’s growth.

Munene will provide leadership for the three branches, as well as harmonising them.

“Caroline Munene’s appointment as group CEO reflects the board’s strong confidence in her abilities,” stated Kiprono Kittony, Chairman of AAR Insurance, in a statement.

“We believe she has the necessary skills, experience and resolve to not only manage AAR Insurance’s regional business interests, but also drive innovation and growth at a group level.”

Prior to her work with AAR, Munene has held various leadership positions in the insurance industry over the past 20 years.

Munene has a Masters Business Administration (MBA), Bachelor of Commerce (Marketing) and professional Diploma from Chartered Insurance Institute (London).