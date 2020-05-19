China Railway No. 10 selecetd by KeNHA for Sh500mn Salgaa road project

The Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA) has appointed China Railway No. 10 to build the Sobea-Salgaa-Mau Summit dual road, to the east of the country on the Nakuru-Eldoret highway.

The highways authority announced the news on 26 April, claiming that the contractor has begun work prior to construction.

The project is anticipated to cost Sh500m (US$4.9mn) with construction set to begin in the middle of May this year.

“The contractor has already started preliminary work ahead of the actual construction that will begin in May. The construction will be complete by May, 2019 ,” stated Charles Njogu, Public Relations Officer at KeNHA.

“All procedures for the construction of the dual carriageway are complete and the works will begin by mid-May,” he added.

The project will stretch across 22km of the road, which has seen several accidents – instigating the government’s decision to take action and build the dual road.

The costruction will include expanding the road, designing emergency runway truck rumps, guardrails repairs, and warning and information sign installation.

The land travels between Sobea, Salgaa, Migaa, Sachangwan, and Mua Summit, with Jolly Farm and Mkinyai in the area.