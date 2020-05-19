Construction begins for Kenyatta National Hospital’s Sh3.1bn new centre

The Kenyatta National Hospital has initiated construction for its new centre costing Sh3.1bn (US$30.6mn).

The centre will feature a burns unit, children’s wing, cancer hostel, and an intensive care unit (ICU).

The burns unit and paediatrics wing will both be constructed with an 82-bed capacity, whilst the ICU will have a capacity for 24 beds.

The centre will be designed as a three-storey twin tower building, and aims to compensate for the recent rise in patients.

SEE ALSO:

“The current 31 ICU beds are not enough and when we add the 21 we will still need to add a further 10 to meet the international standard for a hospital of this magnitude,” commented Dr Thomas Mutie, acting Chief Executive Officer of The Kenyatta National Hospital.

The majority of the project will be funded by Kenya’s government, the Arab Bank for Development in Africa (BADEA), and the Saudi Fund for Development.

Sh200mn (US$2mn) will be provided by the American Cancer Society and local donors, and will be used for the cancer hostel.

“Cancer patients require six cycles of treatment which can be completed in 10 days and that is why the hostel is important,” Mutie continued.