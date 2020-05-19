Article
Leadership & Strategy

Construction begins for Kenyatta National Hospital’s Sh3.1bn new centre

By professo
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The Kenyatta National Hospital has initiated construction for its new centre costing Sh3.1bn (US$30.6mn).

The centre will feature a burns unit, children’s wing, cancer hostel, and an intensive care unit (ICU).

The burns unit and paediatrics wing will both be constructed with an 82-bed capacity, whilst the ICU will have a capacity for 24 beds.

The centre will be designed as a three-storey twin tower building, and aims to compensate for the recent rise in patients.

SEE ALSO:

“The current 31 ICU beds are not enough and when we add the 21 we will still need to add a further 10 to meet the international standard for a hospital of this magnitude,” commented Dr Thomas Mutie, acting Chief Executive Officer of The Kenyatta National Hospital.

The majority of the project will be funded by Kenya’s government, the Arab Bank for Development in Africa (BADEA), and the Saudi Fund for Development.

Sh200mn (US$2mn) will be provided by the American Cancer Society and local donors, and will be used for the cancer hostel.

“Cancer patients require six cycles of treatment which can be completed in 10 days and that is why the hostel is important,” Mutie continued.

kenyaconstructionThe Kenyatta National Hospital
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability