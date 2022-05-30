Cyber LIVE adds Vodafone head of cyber Kawalec to line-up
Andrzej Kawalec, Head of Cybersecurity at Vodafone Business, is the latest big-name speaker confirmed for Cyber LIVE – part of TECH LIVE LONDON.
The two-day hybrid event is being held 23-24 June at Tobacco Dock, London and broadcast live to the world. Aside from Cyber LIVE, attendees also get access to co-located zones Technology & AI LIVE, Cloud & 5G LIVE, and March8 LIVE.
Kawalec manages the global portfolio of security offerings for Vodafone Business, drawing on more than 20 years of experience. Prior to Vodafone, Kawalec was global CTO for security and director of security research at HP and head of strategy and CTO at Optiv, the world’s largest security systems integrator. He has also worked at Siemens, Compaq and EDS.
He is a member of the Forbes Technology Council and has also led the World Economic Forum’s Cyber Resilience project, and is a member of the Global Agenda Council on Cyber Security.
Kawalec joins an impressive line-up of speakers taking to the Cyber LIVE stages, including:
Lesley Kipling, Chief Security Advisor, Microsoft
Richard Jones, Security Lead, Leidos
Lisa O'Connor, Global Lead of Cybersecurity R&D, Accenture
Vodafone Business cybersecurity helps leaders protect important assets
Vodafone brings enterprise-grade cybersecurity along with access to leading cyber talent and expertise to organisations that do not have the experience, time or resources to keep up with the rapidly evolving threat landscape. Vodafone's cybersecurity portfolio aligns with the company’s core mobile, fixed, IoT and cloud portfolio solutions.
Vodafone Business helps leaders protect their most important assets – people, places, things and data.
Kawalec will discuss how businesses can make themselves future-ready, faced with unprecedented challenges, limited budgets, increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks, and a critical skills shortage.
The Cyber LIVE show allows in-person and virtual attendees to hear essential insights in keynote speeches, roundtables discussions, fireside chats and interactive Q&A sessions.
Other speakers confirmed for TECH LIVE LONDON 2022 include:
Inderpal Bhandari, Global Chief Data Officer, IBM
Aaron Celaya, Squadron Commander, United States Space Force
Aishwarya Srinivasan, Data Scientist, Google
Dr Anand Rao, Global AI Lead, PwC
Nayaki Nayyar, President and CPO, Ivanti
Belinda Finch, Chief Information Officer, Three
Edwige Robinson, SVP, T-Mobile
Frank Wilde, Senior Director, Strategic Alliances, Oracle
Jonathan Cole, Director BT Defence, BT
Russ Soper, CIO, Finastra
Cloud, AI, Tech, 5G, Cyber, Women in STEM focus of TECH LIVE LONDON event
Sessions at TECH LIVE LONDON will cover a wide range of topics, including:
- Enterprise Technology
- Cloud & AI
- Digital Ecosystems
- Data & Analytics
- The Metaverse
- 5G
- Critical Environments
- Diversity & Inclusion
- Hyperscale
- Sustainability
- Edge
- Digital Infrastructure
- Cybersecurity
- The Future of Cyber
- AI & ML
- Women in STEM
Tickets for the event are still available, but places are limited. To book tickets, or to discuss sponsorship packages, click here.
