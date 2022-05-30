Cyber LIVE adds Vodafone head of cyber Kawalec to line-up

Andrzej Kawalec, Head of Cybersecurity at Vodafone Business , is the latest big-name speaker confirmed for Cyber LIVE – part of TECH LIVE LONDON.

The two-day hybrid event is being held 23-24 June at Tobacco Dock, London and broadcast live to the world. Aside from Cyber LIVE, attendees also get access to co-located zones Technology & AI LIVE, Cloud & 5G LIVE, and March8 LIVE.

Kawalec manages the global portfolio of security offerings for Vodafone Business , drawing on more than 20 years of experience. Prior to Vodafone, Kawalec was global CTO for security and director of security research at HP and head of strategy and CTO at Optiv, the world’s largest security systems integrator. He has also worked at Siemens, Compaq and EDS.

He is a member of the Forbes Technology Council and has also led the World Economic Forum’s Cyber Resilience project, and is a member of the Global Agenda Council on Cyber Security.

