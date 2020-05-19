Article
Leadership & Strategy

Dark Fibre Africa announces acquisition of Conduct

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Dark Fibre Africa (DFA) is in the process of acquiring South Africa-based Conduct, in a move to overcome the last mile barrier and give enterprises across South Africa easy access to fibre connectivity.

 Conduct is a last mile fibre solutions provider offering an open access network to service providers, so allowing them to deliver high speed voice, video and data solutions.

The acquisition is expected to be completed by the end of March, pending the necessary approvals.

Reshaad Sha, Chief Strategy Officer at DFA, said: “The Conduct acquisition gives us an overnight presence as a last mile provider and, importantly, puts into motion our strategy to connect as many customers to our fibre network as possible in a cost effective way.”

 Sha added that DFA has identified a largely unmet need in the market for cost-effective fibre connectivity to enterprise customers.

The cost of building out the last mile from an existing network into the building has been a barrier to entry to fibre connectivity for many enterprises.

He said: “Our customers, being Internet Service Providers and telecoms operators, therefore require an underlying solution that accelerates business connectivity more economically.

 “DFA has focused its efforts on building a product set to lower or remove, this barrier to entry.”

Johan Pretorius, CEO at Conduct, said: “Conduct's last-mile network enables enterprises to get access to fibre very rapidly.

“Combining this last mile infrastructure with DFA’s metro network provides ISPs instant access to new customers while businesses benefit from fibre. Suddenly there are fast, reliable, competitive services at their fingertips.”

DFA expects its last mile strategy to be significantly enhanced with the acquisition of Conduct, allowing it to further speed up the delivery of last mile fibre connectivity to its customers while maintaining the successful recipe that Conduct has developed over the last two years.

 DFA, through its ISP partner network, aims to connect up to 10,000 business customers to its fibre network by March 2015.

 DFA will make all the capital investments required to build out this last mile fibre network where it currently has a metro network presence across South Africa. 

South AfricaFibre networkmetro networkfibre connectivity
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability