December issue of African Business Review is live!

Hello and welcome to the December edition of African Business Review, the final issue of 2017.

This month’s cover story is an exclusive interview with ATM producing giant Diebold Nixdorf. Ricardo Dias Marques, Managing Director for Algeria, English Speaking Countries (ESC) and West Africa, and Portuguese-speaking African countries, discusses how the company continues to connect African consumers to vital banking services.

“With the ways ATM technology seamlessly bridges the physical and digital worlds of cash, we are introducing new solutions to meet the ever-changing needs of sonsumers,” he reveals.

Also discussing banking and finance is Microcred CEO Arnaud Ventura, whose company is looking to use technology to help bridge the gap between the banked and unbanked population. Given the relative lack of traditional banking infrastructure, the continent represents a huge chance for fintech and digital banking businesses to make a real difference to people’s lives.

Other features to look out for include a roundup of the economic status of several African countries, a look at the regions top 10 telecoms companies and Songas’ energy plans for Tanzania.

Enjoy the read, and as always, tweet your feedback @AfricaBizReview

Read the latest issue here