November issue of African Business Review is now live!

May 19, 2020
Welcome to November’s edition of African Business Review.

This month’s cover feature is an interview with Bassari Resources, discussing its flagship project in Senegal. Executive Chairman of the Australian company, Alex Mackenzie, talks abou the Makabingui gold project and how it aims to serve as a corporate citizen in the area. Another mining focus comes from an exclusive insight into Grande Cote Operation.

From mining to microinsurance, and an interview with BIMA CEO Gustaf Agartson, who explains how more and more African consumers are turning to mobile phones to buy vital products and services such as the insurance plans his company provides. Founded in 2010, the company is expanding its footprint fast.

Following on from this is a look at just how much of an opportunity mobile and telecoms offer the continent, especially to those communities lacking traditional financial services infrastructure.

Other exclusive insights this month include interviews with The Greens and TFG, while our top 10 looks at the fastest growing economies on the continent. Enjoy the read, and as always, tweet your feedback @AfricaBizReview

