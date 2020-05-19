August 2017 issue of African Business Review is now live!

The August edition of African Business Review is now live.

Dominating the cover this month is Umeme, Uganda's principal power provider and a company that as recently as 2010 was "haemorrhaging power", according to CIO Eamonn Furniss. The company has been on an incredible journey to transform its fortunes since then, led by Furniss and his management colleagues, and African Business Review.has the full story.

Also in the August issue, we travel the continent taking a look at the most popular holiday destinations for Africans and investigate ambitious plans for Morocco's main airport.

And we deliver deep insights into the success factors driving businesses forward across Africa, including the Egyptian Mining Company, Eskom Energy, Hummingbird Resources and Cupric Africa.

READ THE MAGAZINE NOW