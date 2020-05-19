Dineo Molefe succeeds Gert Schoonbee as Managing Director of T-System South Africa

The German IT services firm, T-Systems, has appointed Dineo Molefe as the Managing Director of its South Africa branch.

Prior to her new position, Molefe worked as the Chief Financial Officer for T-Systems South Africa for two years.

She will be succeeding Gert Schoonbee on 30 April, who has worked at the company for 18 years, six of which in the MD role.

“I look forward to working with my colleagues at T-Systems, as well as with our clients, suppliers and partners as we continue shaping a new T-Systems in South Africa,” stated Dineo Molefe.

“I want us to become the leading provider of secure, cloud-based service in a world of increasingly inter-connected networks and devices.”

“We are already well advanced in these plans to create a company that will nimbly adapt to new trends and meet rapidly changing client needs.”

Molefe graduated with a qualification in Chartered Accounting, and then went on to study a Masters at the University of Johannesburg studying Commerce.

She also completed the Advanced Management Programme at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton Business School.

“I am honoured to be handing over to Dineo and look forward to introducing her to our clients and stakeholders over the next six weeks as she takes over the reins,” noted Gert Schoonbee.

“I could not think of a better qualified person to take T-Systems forward in South Africa.”

“On behalf of the majority shareholder, I thank Gert for his leadership of the South African operation and wish him all the best with his new endeavours in the social entrepreneurship space,” remarked Francois Fleutiaux, International Board Member of the IT Division at T-Systems.

“I would also like to congratulate Dineo and wish her all the best in her new role. After two years as CFO she has acquired a deep knowledge of the business making her the ideal person to lead TSSA.”