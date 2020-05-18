Dolce & Gabbana launches hijabs and abayas targeting wealthy Muslim women in the Middle East

The Italian designer fashion brand is launching a new collection aimed at Muslim women. The hijabs come in sheer georgette and satin weave charmeuse fabrics, with D&G signature lace detailing on the hems.

For the most part, the collection comes in neutral hues—luxe black and sandy beige—while a sprinkling of abayas capture the Sicilian spirit of the house (and make a nod to the Spring 2016 collection) with printed daisies, lemons, and lush red roses. Stefano Gabbana, co-founder of the luxury brand, announced the launch of the collection on his Instagram account using the hashtag #dgabaya.

No information has been released on how much the pieces will cost or in which regions the garments will be available.

The global reveal came via Style.com/Arabia, which announced D&G’s move into this market.

