Dubai Smart Government Aligns with Dubai Chamber in Next Step towards Smart Governance

Dubai Smart Government Department (DSG) has signed an agreement with Dubai Chamber for the provision of technical support for e-smart shared services in the latest step towards total smart governance in the Emirates.

The signed agreement aims to document the mutual understanding of the support to be provided by DSG to Dubai Chamber, including Government Information Network (GIN), eComplain, eSuggest, SMS Dubai and eSurvey.

The agreement stipulates levels of support and priority-based response where DSG – which offers ICT services and applications to government and semi-government authorities – will establish channels for the support office to receive relevant requests from authorized employees, related to information, training, service access, maintaining data, adding new requirements or improving existing requirements, in addition to other support services.

H.E. Ahmad Bin Humaidan, Director-General of DSG, said: “The agreement to provide technical support to most government entities will raise the bar on Dubai Government services and maintain high-quality results while offering optimal use of government resources to sustain the emirate’s excellence and leadership in transforming into a smart government.”

Welcoming the signing of agreement with DSG, H.E. Hamad Buamim stated that the cooperation between both sides will serve the business community and facilitate their tasks, which, in turn, will raise the level of productivity, accelerate business transactions, and increase customer satisfaction.

He said: “Promoting customer service systems is a key pillar to serving the business community. This is why Dubai Chamber is not that far from shifting into smart services. As part of our commitment to H.H. Sheikh Mohammed’s vision to transform Dubai into the world’s smartest city, the Chamber launched three new smart services during its participation at GITEX 2014.

“We are upbeat that these services will consolidate the concept of smart business community which we, at Dubai Chamber, seek to develop.”

“The Chamber’s smart applications include the smart membership app for exclusive access to Chamber’s services, smart business development app for business meetings, and ‘Africa Gateway’ app which allows users to explore investment opportunities. These applications aim to facilitate and enrich the users’ experience and help them do their jobs easily and seamlessly,”