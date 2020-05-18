Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation moves to Masdar City

The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) and its operating subsidiary, Nawah Energy Company (Nawah), has moved to new headquarters in Masdar City.

Following an inaugural ceremony, ENEC’s CEO, Mohamed Al Hammadi said: “Since its inception, ENEC has been delivering the UAE’s first nuclear energy plant safely and steadily and we continue to move closer to providing the UAE with clean and sustainable energy, saving up to 12 million tons in carbon emissions every year. Masdar City, and the renewable energy that powers its facilities, are other examples of how the UAE continues to pursue clean and sustainable forms of energy following the leadership’s innovative decision to diversify the nation’s supply.

“Masdar City holds many opportunities beyond its great facilities as we continue to grow as a company. The Masdar Institute of Science and Technology lies at the heart of the city and we look forward to working with educators and students to promote opportunities created by the UAE’s peaceful nuclear energy program.”

Mohammed Sahoo AlSuwaidi, Acting CEO of Nawah, added: “As the recently established operating company for the UAE peaceful nuclear energy program, Nawah will continue to work closely with ENEC, building on the momentum already laid for operational readiness of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant. Having our established headquarters with ENEC in Masdar City, strengthens our alliance and shared goal to provide the UAE’s electricity needs with sustainable nuclear energy.”

Masdar City, which broke ground in 2008, is one of the world’s most sustainable urban developments. Located next to Abu Dhabi International Airport, Masdar City also hosts the Masdar Institute of Science and Technology, the world’s first graduate-level university focused on advanced energy and sustainable technologies the headquarters of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), as well as a growing business community, from multinational companies to dynamic start-up enterprises.

