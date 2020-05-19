Enel Green Power’s order of 70 wind turbines are heading for South Africa

The Italian energy firm, Enel Green Power, has placed an order for 70 wind turbines from the Danish manufacturer, Vestas.

The Italian energy firm is bringing the turbines, which have a total capacity of 294MW, to South Africa.

In August this year, the company signed a deal to establish five new wind farms in the country.

The five projects will total R19.7bn (US$1.33bn) and generate 700MW for the country – with Nxuba, Oyster Bay, Garob, Karusa, and Soetwater each having a capacity of approximately 140MW.

Vestas has won the tender to supply, install, and commission 70 of its V136-4.2MW turbines for the Karusa and Soetwater farms.

The farms are located in the region of Karoo in South Africa’s south west, on the border of the nation’s Northern Cape and Western Cape.

The turbines, which are yet to be used on the continent, will be provided by the manufacturer in their 4.2MW Power Optimised Mode.

The blades of the turbine span 66.7 metres long, and are expected to be operational by the second half of 2020.

Africa’s new turbines stand at 148.7 metres high, with a hub height of 82 metres.