ENGIE acquires Afric Power and Tieri

May 19, 2020
May 19, 2020
The French utility, ENGIE, has announced that it has acquired two energy firms that operate in West Africa.

To expand its footprint in the western regions of Africa, ENGIE has acquired Afric Power and Tieri.

The two companies are based in Côte d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger, and have been exported their competencies throughout West Africa.

Afric Power and Tieri are complementary companies as they work in system design, assembly og electrical cabinets, and automated control mechanisms, as well as installation, maintenance, and warranty on goods.

Both companies have strong partnerships customers in a variety of sectors – agro-industry, agri-food, mines, large-scale services, and data centres.

“Afric Power and Tieri have both made their mark in the region and built up a diverse customer portfolio by focusing on quality, proximity and innovation,” stated Philippe Miquel, Regional Manager of ENGIE West and Central Africa.

“We fully share these values and are convinced that this solid foundation combined with ENGIE's expertise, financial clout and international credentials will enable us to quickly establish the integrated energy service provider the region needs.”

