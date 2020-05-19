Article
Leadership & Strategy

ENGIE launches operations of 100MW Kathu project in South Africa

By professo
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The French energy company, ENGIE, has announced the launch of commercial operations for the 100MW Kathu Solar Park.

The Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) park is one of the largest renewable energy projects in South Africa.

ENGIE’s first CSP project features a molten salt storage system that allows for 4.5 hours of thermal energy storage.

The park was awarded under Round 3.5 of the nation’s Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Program (REIPPP).

SEE ALSO:

 “The completion of Kathu shows our continued commitment to an economic and environmentally friendly development in South Africa,” Isabelle Kocher, CEO of ENGIE.

“Kathu with its molten salt storage design offers a clean solution to overcome the intermittency of renewable energies.”

“We are proud to contribute to the country's renewable energy goals, and look forward to continuing the projects initiated with local communities making Kathu a genuine driver of regional economic development.”

The project will have the capacity to provide energy to 179,000 South Africa homes within the John Taolo Gaetsewe District Municipality in the Northern Cape.

The Kathu Solar Park is also expected to save 6mn tons of CO2 over the next 20 years.

South AfricaSolarENGIE
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability