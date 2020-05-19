ENGIE to power fleet of natural gas buses in Cote d'Ivoire

Mr. Amadou Koné, Ivorian transport minister, this week unveiled a fleet of new environmentally friendly buses fuelled by compressed natural gas. The buses, commissioned by the Société des Transports Abidjanais (SOTRA) in accordance with emissions goals laid out in the Paris Climate Accord, have been supplied by IVECO.

According to the deal between SOTRA and IVECO, the new fleet will consist of 50 natural-gas-powered buses that will serve the Abidjan metropolitan area at large. The vehicles will have particle emission levels of ‘nearly zero’, and will achieve a reduction in nitrogen oxide emissions of 60%.

French multinational electric utilities company, ENGIE, in conjunction with engineering consultancy Tractebel, have collaborated to engineer, supply and install the first compressed natural gas fuelling station in Abidjan.

The station is located on SOTRA property in the Yopougon district of Abidjan. When fully operational, the station will be able to charge up to four buses at a time, with a compression capacity of 1360 m³/h.

“ENGIE and Tractebel have a unique level of expertise and a local presence that was vital to the success of the venture. They are specialists in delivering infrastructures which provide alternative fuels for green mobility solutions”, according to a company press release.

“The Abidjan station is the first stage in the Ivorian government and public transportation companies plan to increase the number of CNG buses and ensure that the region is working towards fulfilling its commitment to the COP 21 agreement. More importantly, it will lead the way for other African countries that are keen to further embrace clean technologies.”

Neighbouring countries, including Ghana, Togo, Benin and Cameroon are expected to replicate the project should it prove successful.