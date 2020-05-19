Article
ENGIE and Sonatrach form solar partnership

May 19, 2020
The French utility, ENGIE, and the Algerian state-owned oil and gas firm, Sonatrach, have announced their alliance to provide photovoltaic (PV) and energy efficiency solutions.

The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to provide Algeria with technical installations with the solar PV field.

The firms will conduct research into solarising compressor stations and valorising flared gas, claims pv magazine.

ENGIE and Sonatrach aims for their work to complement natural gas and renewables for a sustainable future.

The French firm has been present in Algeria’s power and gas industry for 50 years, and began its transition into the solar sector in April 2017.

During this time, the company announced its plans for a 4GW tender, which Sonatrach was assigned to manage.

However, plans were delayed by the Algerian government, until the new Minister for Renewable Energy, Fatma Zohra Zerouat, announced the formation of a committee for the tender in July last year.

