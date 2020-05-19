Equity Bank ranked the top lender in Kenya, according to Think Business

The Think Business Banking Awards 2018 ranked Equity Bank as the best lender in Kenya for the seventh consecutive year.

The bank also won 22 categories, including SME, Agency, Mobile, and Digital Banking, as well as Asset Finance and Product Innovation.

“These awards recognize the efforts we have put in and we are continuing to put in, to increase financial inclusion and integrating new banking technologies in line with our vision to champion the socio-economic prosperity of our people,” Dr. James Mwangi, CEO and Managing Director of Equity Group.

“Equity’s strategy is to be the region’s leading digital bank delivering a remarkable client experience in key digital touch points.”

“In the region, we have witnessed how rapid adoption of mobile and other digital channels have transformed how people bank.”

“We continue to put effort in being responsive to customers’ emerging needs and preferences.”

Mwangi was granted the CEO of the Year award for the second year at the Think Business Awards.

The bank also recently won five awards at the Banker Africa (EA) Awards, including Best Commercial Bank in Kenya and East Africa and Best Bank in Digital Offering.