ESB International opens Johannesburg hub

ESB International (ESBI), the global engineering consultancy, today announced that in response to business growth it is establishing an official presence in South Africa with the opening of a new office in Johannesburg.

An official opening ceremony was held today, attended by Minister Joe Costello, Minister of State at the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, who was in the region on an Enterprise Ireland trade mission. Paul Farrell, Business Development Manager for ESB International in Africa hosted the event.

ESBI has been operating in the region since the late 1990’s, in a market that has an underdeveloped power infrastructure and often an unreliable supply.

In recent times, the company has seen strong demand and growth for its engineering consultancy services and the office will act as a hub for ESBI's operations in all of Southern and Sub-Saharan Africa.

ESBI has already worked on a number of strategic projects for the South African energy company, ESKOM, and a number of other power utilities in South Africa over the past five years.

ESBI has been providing energy sector consultancy services on a $206 million energy project in Tanzania, and has completed or currently has projects underway in countries including: Lesotho; Mozambique; Malawi; Rwanda; Sierra Leone; Tanzania; Zambia; Zimbabwe; Nigeria; Namibia; Botswana; Benin; Burundi; Cameroon; Gambia; Ghana; and Kenya.

Commenting on ESBI’s new office Ollie Brogan, Managing Director, ESB International, said: “We are very excited to be strengthening our presence in South Africa with this new office, which highlights our commitment to this key market and our goal to provide innovative solutions to the power sector internationally.

“We are seeing significant business opportunities in Sub-Saharan Africa, as countries aim to improve the reliability and quality of their electricity supply and infrastructure.”

He added: “Establishing a secure and reliable energy supply is a big challenge but is essential for sustainable economic growth and improving the quality of lives of the people in the region. We have a solid track record in delivering large scale projects and our goal is to help our customers minimise project risks and optimise the commercial aspects of their power asset.”

Commenting on ESB International’s new office, Minister Joe Costello said: “Enterprise Ireland’s office in Johannesburg will support Irish companies in growing their trade relationships and export sales in South Africa and across the Sub-Saharan region. There are many opportunities for Irish companies here, and it is great to see ESBI taking the next step and solidifying its presence here.”

The new office will be headed by Paul Farrell, Business Development Manager for ESB International in Africa, who has over 30 years of experience in the Power Industry, 12 years of which was working in South Africa. He will be supported by a team of engineers. ESB International has the unique advantage of being part of the modern utility ESB which means that the team in South Africa can draw on a sizeable pool of experts who operate and service ESB's power portfolio.