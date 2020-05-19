Article
Leadership & Strategy

ETG raises money for imports and exports

By Maureen Maingi
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Export Trading Group (ETG) is raising Sh8bn to finance the import of fertiliser to Africa, and export of grains. The Kenya-based agricultural commodities trader will receive $40 million (Sh4 billion) in funding from the International Finance Corporation (IFC)

ETG buys and sells commodities such as maize, pulses and fertiliser. It operates across 40 countries. It is globally recognised as one of the fastest growing integrated agricultural supply chain groups.

SEE MORE:

 

The IFC said in its investment disclosures: “The proposed project involves the second renewal of the existing funded risk-sharing facility with Standard Chartered Bank for a trade finance facility of $80 million to support ETG agri-commodity trader’s export of cash and food grains, storage, and import of fertiliser in sub-Saharan Africa.”

“IFC’s investment amount will be up to $40 million,” the global financier added.




 

Export Trading GroupInternational Finance CorporationSupply Chain
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability