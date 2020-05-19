Article
Ethiopian Airlines joins Star Alliance

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
Ethiopian Airlines has joined Star Alliance to become its third African member.

EgyptAir and South African Airways are already part of Star Alliance, now the addition of Ethiopian Airlines adds 23 new destinations to its network.

Star, which states it is “bringing Africa to the world and the world to Africa" runs 750 daily flights to more than 110 destinations in 48 countries in the continent.

 

"We have taken a large step forward in completing our African strategy," said Star Alliance outgoing Chief Executive Jan Albrecht, adding that it now offered “the widest choice of flights connecting to, from and within Africa".

Ethiopia’s flag carrier is also looking into routes to Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and Seoul using new Boeing 787s awaiting delivery.

Star Alliance partner Air China is also looking to use the new African hubs to expand into routes between Asia and Africa.

