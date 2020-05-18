Fazaa Initiative signed by Al Menhali and Badran

Major General Mohammed bin Al Awadhi Al Menhali, Assistant Undersecretary of Resources and Support Services, and Major General Khalil Dawood Badran, Director General of Finance and Services at the Abu Dhabi Police, signed on to the “Fazaa” initiative. The initiative supports the vision and mission of the Social Solidarity Fund to support the employees of the Ministry of Interior (MoI) and develop their community.

The signing ceremony, which was held at the Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters, is part of the month-long tour that commenced this week. The ceremony was initiated by the Fazaa Management and was held to introduce the initiative to the MoI personnel and encourage them to join.

Major General Al Menhali emphasized that “Fazaa” is an ambitious program that offers excellent and leading services for the Ministry’s employees. Furthermore, he praised the directives of the higher police leadership to launch this program with a view of offering the finest services and advantages for its staff members and their families by catering to their needs and facilitating their livelihood. This gesture stems from the strong belief in their valuable role, and in recognition of the Ministry’s responsibility towards the public and its staff members.

Major Ahmed bu Haroun, Deputy Director General of the Social Solidarity Fund and “Fazaa” Project Manager, briefed the attendees on the initiative. “The project provides a wide and unique range of services designed to support the MoI’s employees so as to increasingly enhance economic and social cooperation - thus ensuring the welfare of the public. It also aims to create additional incentives and opportunities to delight the MoI’s staff members and their families,” he said.

According to the “Fazaa” Project Manager, the “Fazaa” initiative provides numerous advantages and exclusive services that include no interest loan schemes with repayment facilities, discount programs and unique promotions, personal accident insurance, competitive auto insurance prices, rent-to-own car leasing services, discounted rental car rates, and medical care.

Major bu Haroun also addressed the “Amaken” service recently launched by the “Fazaa” initiative. This service aims to assist members in selecting the best local and international holiday destinations at competitive prices. “The travel fees can be paid in three monthly instalments; allowing members to enjoy their vacation, avoid borrowing, and use credit cards to cover their expenses,” said bu Haroun.

He noted that the no interest loan can amount up to Dhs100,000 and be paid in monthly instalments for up to 24 months. “The platinum cardholders can only benefit from this service. In order to qualify for this loan, the staff members must have five years of service,” bu Haroun said.

The presentation took place at the Forensic Evidence Hall at the Abu Dhabi Police, where membership application forms were distributed to the attendees of the Abu Dhabi Police staff members. Moreover, the attendees listened to an explanation about the advantages and competitive prices offered by the gold, silver, and platinum cards in hotels and on travels.

Towards the end of the presentation, Major bu Haroun encouraged the Ministry of Interior’s staff members to upgrade their silver membership to the gold or platinum membership. He said this feature will be optional for all staff members, and can be completed by filling out the upgrade application form available on the Fazaa website at http://www.fazaa.ae/upgrade. He also indicated that the sum of Dh50 is currently being deducted from all staff members; this sum can be upgraded or redeemed at the discretion of the Ministry’s employees.