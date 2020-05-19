Article
FIFA boss Blatter to visit Zimbabwe

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
FIFA President Sepp Blatter will visit Zimbabwe next week on his way to South Africa for a meeting of the International Olympic Committee.

 

Zimbabwe Football Association boss Cuthbert Dube told also confirmed that Blatter would officiate at a regional women's football tournament in Harare.

The first-ever visit by the world football body's chief to Zimbabwe comes at a time when the country is under investigation by FIFA over an alleged match-fixing scam in Asia.

 

"We will discuss issues to do with professionalising the game and how we are making sure that there is fair play in our football in view of all those match-fixing allegations that tainted our game," Dube said.

The allegations relate to former ZIFA Chief Executive Henrietta Rushwaya, who sent the national team to play unsanctioned friendlies in Thailand, Syria and Malaysia linked to a betting syndicate.

Rushwaya was fired for her actions in October last year.

