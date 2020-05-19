Financial Times lists Biola Alabi in its Top 100 Global Female Executives

Biola Alabi, the Chief Executive Officer of Biola Alabi Media, has been listed in the FT & HERoes 100 Female Executives 2018 list.

The list highlights women in executive positions across the globe who are working to achieve gender equality in the workplace and support women in senior roles.

Alabi, who has more than 20 years of experience across the continent and in the US, is the only Nigeria-based executive featured in the list.

The media group features an all-female leadership team and more than 75% of its employees are female.

SEE ALSO:

“I have always placed a strong emphasis on doing what I can to support and nurture talented women in business - through mentorship and creating opportunities for others to excel in business and the workplace across Africa,” stated Alabi.

“I am humbled and honoured to be recognised alongside so many outstanding female executives who are championing gender diversity and inclusion.”

“Yet I am, also aware of how much there still is to do to increase the representation of women in business at all levels.”

“Let me be frank; ‘Africa PLC’ cannot and will not advance at the pace it should, without the amplification of female roles in senior positions.”

“Until we see parity in leadership teams and in the boardrooms, I will be resolute, and vocal, in my mission to bring women to the forefront of corporate Africa”.