Five Features of the Smart Employee App Launched by Dubai Smart Government

Dubai Smart Government Department (DSG) has launched the “smart employee” app for Dubai government employees, the latest move towards smart governance across the Emirates.

Commenting on the launch of the smart employee app, H.E. Ahmad Bin Humaidan, DSG Director General, said: “We are inspired by the vision of our leadership to be among the finest smart governments in the world. You can expect some more apps, including enhancements to mPay, to be launched during Gitex 2014 next month.”

Here are five things to expect from Smart Employee:

It will be launched on October 12 2014 and be available to 20,000 employees. Shared services will help Dubai Government save money from unnecessary duplication costs. The app will also prove useful for teamwork among employees and manager, speeding up crucial decisions and saving time; which leads to further happiness and satisfaction among Dubai government employees. It has a self-service menu for absence, attendance and leaves management, notifications for immediate action, instant approvals from line managers, requests for certificates and letters, payroll and salary, team hierarchy, search for and contact another employee. Smart Employee has an Arabic and English user interface and is available on Android platforms, with the iOS version to follow.

Dubai Smart Government is a pioneering initiative in the region to provide government online services across the spectrum of corporate and community life in the emirate.