Four ways to prepare for next step in digital transformation

If the list of things keeping you up at night seems to be getting longer, you’re not alone. Between inflation, recession, geopolitical turmoil and talent shortages, there is plenty to worry about.

Which problems are the most serious? What else might happen? The truth is that nobody knows for sure.

Fortunately, there is also good news. In our advisory and transformation work with many of the world’s market leaders, we have seen firsthand that even if a recession hits hard, companies can still find ways to improve performance and resilience.

Our research suggests that these four decisions will leave you in a better place:

1. Keep your digital transformation going. Companies that are pursuing their digital transformation are outperforming the rest. Our research suggests that Digital World Class companies (firms that use state-of-the-art financial and operational software) typically have an 83% higher net margin, 82% higher return on equity and 13% higher earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation – all of which leads them to bring home a 55% better return to their shareholders.

2. Don’t stint on brains A Digital World Class finance organisation applies not only more artificial intelligence to its problems, but also more human intelligence powered by empirically proven best practices. Historically, leading companies have hired on average 25% more specialists and 50% more staffers focused on planning, forecasting, and analysis. How do they fund this? They have 28% fewer people focused on transactional work and operate at a 33% lower cost of finance operations.

3. Trim intelligently In a tough time, budget cutting is inevitable. But using the same percentage cut across the board is generally a mistake. Yes, leaders in finance and procurement need to run lean operations; however, given current talent shortages, they should prune wisely. Don’t just “get out the lawnmower” and cut 20%.

With better insight from digital processes, leaders should be able to target cuts that won’t undermine the agility of their function in support of business growth. One frequently overlooked opportunity is excess working capital and the cost disadvantage this introduces with rising interest rates across most of the developed world. The Hackett Group’s most recent working capital survey found that the top 1,000 U.S. companies had nearly $1.7 trillion tied up in excess working capital – up 28% from $1.29 trillion in 2020.

4. Drive harder bargains. Inflation often paralyses companies because of the uncertainty over whether, and to what extent, cost increases can be passed to consumers as price increases. Yet, if demand and volume soften, there may be a silver lining, provided that your procurement team takes a closer look and is able to drive harder bargains with your suppliers.

Bad times can be good times for procurement. In the last recession, procurement functions were able to deliver over 20% additional value than in a growth period.

