Gap opens first stores in South Africa

Gap Inc. has opened its first South African store in Johannesburg today.

The US clothing giant is also opening another store in Cape Town today and then Pretoria later in the year.

“We are excited to bring Gap’s casual American style and store experience to more customers in South Africa,” said Stefan Laban, Managing Director of strategic alliances for Gap Inc.

“South Africa is the natural next step for expanding our presence on the continent. The country has a thriving economy and high Gap brand awareness, so we believe there is tremendous opportunity for us in the market.”

Gap has had a wholesale relationship with Stuttafords department stores in the country since 2007, where Gap and Banana Republic products are sold.

The first store opened yesterday in Sandton City Mall in Johannesburg. The second will open today in Cape Town’s Tyger Valley Centre. Each store will sell products from the international Gap, GapKids and babyGap collections.

