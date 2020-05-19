Article
Leadership & Strategy

Gap opens first stores in South Africa

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Gap Inc. has opened its first South African store in Johannesburg today.

The US clothing giant is also opening another store in Cape Town today and then Pretoria later in the year.

“We are excited to bring Gap’s casual American style and store experience to more customers in South Africa,” said Stefan Laban, Managing Director of strategic alliances for Gap Inc.

READ MORE FROM AFRICAN BUSINESS REVIEW:

South Africa's dirty feet - counting carbon emissions
Traditional vs. new marketing methods
Changing the landscape of money transfers

“South Africa is the natural next step for expanding our presence on the continent. The country has a thriving economy and high Gap brand awareness, so we believe there is tremendous opportunity for us in the market.”

Gap has had a wholesale relationship with Stuttafords department stores in the country since 2007,  where Gap and Banana Republic products are sold.   

The first store opened yesterday in Sandton City Mall in Johannesburg. The second will open today in Cape Town’s Tyger Valley Centre. Each store will sell products from the international Gap, GapKids and babyGap collections.

African Business Review is now available on the iPad. Click here to download it.


African Business ReviewGapSouth Africa GapSouth Africa retail
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability