Article
Leadership & Strategy

Growth for Abu Dhabi hospitality sector

By Bizclik Editor
May 18, 2020
undefined mins

The Abu Dhabi hospitality sector increased in 2015 despite the declining oil price, according to Knight Frank's Winter 2016 Abu Dhabi Hospitality Report.

Ali Manzoor, Associate Partner at Knight Frank, commented: ‘‘Whilst Abu Dhabi has historically been driven by corporate and MICE visitation, leisure tourism has seen a boost over the past few years supported by the development of leisure demand generators including Saadiyat Island, Yas Waterworld, Yas Mall, and the Du Arena. This trend is expected to continue as future demand generators such as the upcoming Cultural District are completed. As a result, the more diversified demand base should be less susceptible to external forces.’’

There are several more luxury hotels planned to open in the next two years, including Grand Hyatt, Four Seasons, Edition, Fairmont, Biltmore and Hard Rock Hotel.

Follow @BusinessRevME

 

Abu DhabiKnight Frankluxury hotelstravel and tourism
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability