Growth for Abu Dhabi hospitality sector

The Abu Dhabi hospitality sector increased in 2015 despite the declining oil price, according to Knight Frank's Winter 2016 Abu Dhabi Hospitality Report.

Ali Manzoor, Associate Partner at Knight Frank, commented: ‘‘Whilst Abu Dhabi has historically been driven by corporate and MICE visitation, leisure tourism has seen a boost over the past few years supported by the development of leisure demand generators including Saadiyat Island, Yas Waterworld, Yas Mall, and the Du Arena. This trend is expected to continue as future demand generators such as the upcoming Cultural District are completed. As a result, the more diversified demand base should be less susceptible to external forces.’’

There are several more luxury hotels planned to open in the next two years, including Grand Hyatt, Four Seasons, Edition, Fairmont, Biltmore and Hard Rock Hotel.

