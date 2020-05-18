IAG Cargo expands Middle East operations

IAG Cargo is to enhance its operations in the Middle East, separating its current Abu Dhabi and Muscat service into two flights, and splitting its Bahrain and Doha service. These services will allow customers to benefit from 83 percent additional capacity for the region.

The B787-9 will serve the Abu Dhabi route offering a number of benefits to businesses, including a larger hold and a state-of-the-art air conditioning system, which maintains a regular hold temperature to within one degree’s accuracy. A 777-200 will serve the Bahrain, Doha and Muscat routes, offering customers a cargo payload of up to 20 tonnes per flight.

Flights to Muscat will operate five times a week, while services to Abu Dhabi, Bahrain and Doha will operate on a daily basis.

Camilo Garcia, Head of Sales, at IAG Cargo commented: “With Bahrain making significant efforts to diversify its economy, and Doha benefitting from investments ahead of the 2022 football world cup, this network expansion comes at a time of growing demand into and out of Middle Eastern markets.

“The additional capacity to Bahrain, Doha, Abu Dhabi and Muscat will be welcomed by our customers, offering them greater opportunity and flexibility to connect to over 350 destinations across our network.”

