Introducing Oman's new business hub

Madinat Al Irfan will become Oman’s bespoke central business hub – that is the plan of Omran, the country’s leading development company.

And what is Omran doing to make this plan a reality?

It is making significant investment opportunities available, with the release of ten major land plots at the urban development. The aim is to encourage new and existing businesses, especially in the fields of oil and gas, banking, aviation, and logistics, to see the potential of this location as a viable hub for their regional operations.

Speaking about the new investment opportunities, Omran’s CEO James Wilson said: “We envision Madinat al Irfan to set a benchmark for contemporary city planning and provide an exciting addition to Muscat’s new lifestyle offering modern Arabic homes that are designed to meet the needs of modern family living but with the qualities of Oman’s cultural and architectural values.

“We are benchmarking against world renowned companies such as google Inc and others successful case studies that have set new standards in innovative business environments and working cultures. Through Omran, Oman’s government has made a significant investment on laying a platform for Madinat Al Irfan to be world-class smart city a model in how public authorities and the private sector can work together to deliver such an ambitious and forward thinking project.”

On completion, Madinat Al Irfan, will be a city within a city. It is being developed on a site extending to over 7.4 million square metres, and will have business parks, hospitals, schools, mixed housing and strategic link and transport to Muscat International Airport.

Wilson added: “The government has now entrusted Omran to deliver Oman’s vision in setting new standards of urban development and developing the new urban city of the capital. the plan is now set and ready. It is the now the role of the private sector to build on this vision and grasp the unique investment offerings of this city.

“Some of the biggest companies in Oman, such as Omran and Omantel, have already announced that they will relocate their headquaters to Madinat Al Irfan. discussions with a number of leading Omani companies such as Oman Air are also being progressed with great interest.”

Salah Al Gahzali, Chief Investment Officer added : “Oman has lots to offer for local and global investors and Madinat Al Irfan is our jewel in the crown. The development is being designed to integrate the needs of modern business and lifestyles.

“With the integration and mobility of the right mix of an urban city, the prescient will also be home to international private hospitals, school, hotels and not to mention a state of the art exhibition and convention center for meetings and networking opportunities all within the immediate reach of hundreds of employees who can chose to spend their day to day working activities that will have access to quality working lifestyle. This is why Madint al Irfan is set to be Oman’s and the region’s new business hub for leading organisations.”

