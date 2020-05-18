Omran extends Souq Al Mina deadline

Due to a high volume of interested businesses, Omran (Oman Tourism Development Company) has extended the applications deadline for retail outlet space in the Souq Al Mina - the modern business incubator in the upcoming Mina Sultan Qaboos Waterfront Development.

“We are thrilled about the volume and the variety of applications received from Omani entrepreneurs. They have been thinking out-of-the box just like we had hoped as Souq Al Mina project aims to support established as well as innovative business ideas that provide an authentic experience to the visitors,” said Fahad Al Hinai, Senior Development Manager at Omran.

A selection committee is currently reviewing the applications to shortlist the ideas based on factors such as innovative approach, services offered, creativity, growth and sustainability planning, strength of vision and market potential.

The main objective of this project is to boost the country’s tourism services by endorsing talented Omanis and encouraging unique business ideas.

Mina Sultan Qaboos Waterfront is one of Omran’s flagship projects and spans 451,000 sqm, the first phase of the waterfront will be delivered in time for the upcoming global events in the region such as Expo 2020 and the FIFA World Cup 2022.

