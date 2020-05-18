Omran creating Creative Design League in Oman

To further the goal of creating world-class destinations, Oman Tourism Development Company (Omran) has announced the Creative Design League, comprising up-and-coming young Omani architects and designers. The initiative is looking to recruit up to 20 members, all of who will be employed by Omran with stand-out candidates given the opportunity to undertake a summer course at the Harvard University Graduate School of Design (GSD).

The formation of the league, with its vision to become the leading independent forum for architecture, design and urban planning in the Sultanate, is a necessary step in Omran’s task of creating quality destinations and urban centres that will build capacity and capability within the tourism sector. The league will be primarily involved in the design of the Mina Sultan Qaboos Waterfront Project in Muscat and the Madinat Al Irfan Urban Centre, in addition to being embedded with the various local and international architecture, landscape and interior-design companies contracted by Omran.

Commenting on the initiative, Eng Ammar Al Kharusi said: “Omran is now inviting talented candidates to be part of the Oman Design League. The league will promote excellence in architecture, design and urbanism, and foster debate about the critical design and urban planning issues of our time. The League will offer wonderful opportunities to young architects, engineers, landscape and interior designers to work on some of the largest and most iconic developments underway in the Sultanate.

"Our recruits will have the chance to work on projects such as the Mina Sultan Qaboos Waterfront Project, a ground-breaking development in and of itself that will change the way people think about urban living. Upon completion, the destination will offer one of the regions most authentic and historic waterfront promenades, while promoting the beauty and vibrancy of the historic century’s old Muttrah harbour. The project will improve the quality of life for our citizens, residents and guests, promote our culture and will help to generate thousands of sustainable job opportunities mainly within the region of Muttrah.”

“Having completed a year with Omran and with a commitment to remain working with the organization for a further 3 years, selected successful candidates will be sent to the six-week summer Career Discovery program at the Harvard University Graduate School of Design. At Omran we believe our most valuable resource is our people and we are firmly committed to nurturing talent within Oman. Helping to build the skills of promising designers in addition to providing exciting opportunities will not only benefit the individual and our Company, but also the nation as a whole in the years to come."

Omran adheres to the policy of Local Investment Development (LDI) to ensure that the company’s procurement and supply-chain processes all favour local businesses and suppliers. In line with this policy, the company also announced that all future procurement and appointment of international design companies for Omran projects will require partnership with a local designers in Oman. Ideally encouraging conducting at least 50 percent of the design drawings, specifications and documents to be produced in Oman.

Applications for the Oman Design League can register online at omran.om or send their portfolio to [email protected]. Portfolio should include concept ideas for the Mina Sultan Qaboos Waterfront Project and Madinat Al Irfan. Applications will be reviewed by a panel of both local and international architecture and design specialists.

