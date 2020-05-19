IROKOtv has introduced its video streaming to Kenya

The Nigerian video on-demand company, IROKOtv, has launched in Kenya, following the rise in popularity of Nollywood.

To utilise the interest in Nigerian cinema (dubbed Nollywood), the firm is setting up kiosks in Kenya’s capital and granting customers free data in order to download films and tv series to watch later.

The company will be executing this project as part of a strategy to remove “as many barriers of entry as possible for Nollywood fans.”

“The big strategy for IROKOtv has been the shift from focusing on the international business and finally the big development spend on the Africa business,” stated Jason Njoku, IROKOtv co-founder, in a blog post.

“We are still very early but over the next five years we expect Africa to represent 99% of our subscriber base and the vast majority of our revenues.”

The company are charging a fee for one year’s subscription with IROKOtv of Sh600 (US$5.82).

The firm has set up 25 stalls, with 15 already operational, in the Eastlands and Westlands of the city, as well as being in the Thika, Mombasa and Ngong Road neighbourhoods.

With IROKOtv already having a presence in Rwanda and now Kenya, the company is planning to also expand to Zambia and Uganda.