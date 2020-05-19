Article
James Kamau appointed Chairman of DLA Piper Africa

May 19, 2020
The US-based law company, DLA Piper, has appointed James Kamau as the new Chairman of its African division.

The new Chairman will succeed DLA Piper Africa’s Chris Ewing, who has held the position for four years.

The news comes as the firm aims to expand its regional operations and targets regional deals.

Kamau is also the Managing Partner of Iseme, Kamau and Maema Advocates, a corporate and commercial law business in Kenya.

“James has been a leading figure in our Africa presence for many years and he was the natural choice to succeed Chris,” stated Global Co-Chairman of DLA Piper, Andrew Darwin.

