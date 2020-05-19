Article
KBL plans to increase sales through distribution channels

May 19, 2020
The subsidiary of East Africa Breweries Limited (EABL), Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL), intends to drive up its sales for beer, Senator Keg, and spirits by accelerating its distributions channels.

On 6 December, the brewery locally invited expressions of interest from investors for the distribution of its products at the Coast, Rift Valley, and western Kenya.

“KBL has opportunities for additional beer and spirits distributors in Machakos, Kwale, Voi and Taita Taveta counties,” stated the company.

“KBL and UDV have opportunities for additional Keg and spirits distributors in Malindi, Kitale, Kilifi, Bomet, Migori, Kapsabet, Bungoma, Busia and Narok.”

The company has given specific stringent financial and contractual requirements to any potential distributors.

The subsidiary has had issue with distributors due to contractual clauses relating to the merchants dealings with other rival firms.

EABL as the controller of the largest beer market share in the country had issued that distributors with three-year long contracts were not to sell rival’s products.

