Article
Leadership & Strategy

Kenya with not raise VAT despite neighbouring countries

By professo
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Kenya has confirmed that it will not be raising its value added tax (VAT) in order to follow the uniform rate used by its neighbouring countries in the East African Community (EAC).

On 3 April, the nation’s Treasury Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge announced that Kenya’s VAT rate would remain at 16%.

The other five members in the trading bloc – Burundi, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania, and Uganda – are currently charging VAT rates of 18%.

There are current concerns that Kenya’s reluctance to uniform its tax could distort the EAC common market.

SEE ALSO:

The Institute of International Finance (IIF) has recommended that Kenya matches its VAT in order to boost revenues and relieve deficits which have caused the country to take out loans.

“Improving the VAT’s collection to five per cent of GDP (gross domestic product) can further cut the deficit by 0.6 per cent of the GDP,” commented IIF.

“Furthermore, the VAT rate could also be raised from the current 16 per cent to 18 per cent, similar to the rates in Uganda and Tanzania.”

However, the news has been well received by household and businesses, which will not be charged extra for commodities.

kenyaEACVATIIF
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability