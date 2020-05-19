Article
Leadership & Strategy

Kenyan manufacturers and PET Recycling Company partner for waste management

By professo
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

PET Recycling Company Ltd (PETCO) has partnered with Kenyan manufacturers in order to improve the collection, sorting, and recycling of plastic bottles.

The waste management project features companies such as Coca-Cola and Unilever implemented new marketing that follows new environmental laws.

The project follows Kenya’s National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) ban on the manufacturing and use of plastic bottles in April.

Prior to the implementation of the ban, manufacturers were advised to install plastic bottle collection points across the nation.

SEE ALSO:

“Tonnes of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) are sold annually in Kenya and used to make beverage, food and other packaging material,” remarked John Waithaka, PETCO’s Chairman.

“There is a strong case for recycling since polyethylene terephthalate has fully recyclable synthetic fibres, with polymer chains that can be recovered for use in the manufacture of new products.”

PETCO has set the target of achieving 25% recovery and recycling in Kenya by the end of 2018, and 70% by 2030.

kenyaCoca-ColaUnileverPlastic bottles
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability