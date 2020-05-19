Kenyan manufacturers and PET Recycling Company partner for waste management

PET Recycling Company Ltd (PETCO) has partnered with Kenyan manufacturers in order to improve the collection, sorting, and recycling of plastic bottles.

The waste management project features companies such as Coca-Cola and Unilever implemented new marketing that follows new environmental laws.

The project follows Kenya’s National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) ban on the manufacturing and use of plastic bottles in April.

Prior to the implementation of the ban, manufacturers were advised to install plastic bottle collection points across the nation.

“Tonnes of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) are sold annually in Kenya and used to make beverage, food and other packaging material,” remarked John Waithaka, PETCO’s Chairman.

“There is a strong case for recycling since polyethylene terephthalate has fully recyclable synthetic fibres, with polymer chains that can be recovered for use in the manufacture of new products.”

PETCO has set the target of achieving 25% recovery and recycling in Kenya by the end of 2018, and 70% by 2030.