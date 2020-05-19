Article
Leadership & Strategy

KETRACO plans to begin construction on Sh22bn power line from Lamu plant

By professo
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (KETRACO) has announced plans to begin construction on a high-voltage power line connecting the Lamu power plant in July.

The construction schedule is still subject to Kenya’s Treasury and Chinese lenders agreeing on financing.

The 400kV power line will carry for 520km, taking an estimated 36 months to construct, and costing Sh22.28bn (US$220mn).

SEE ALSO:

According to Fernandes Barasa, the Managing Director of KETRACO, Sh4.5mn ($44mn) of the budget will be dedicated to covering wayleaves compensation costs.

Although the proposed coal-powered plant, which has suffered delays due to issues around the environment and compensation, is not yet constructed KETRACO aims to avoid expensive delays with the line by beginning construction.

kenyaKETRACOPower lineLamu
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability