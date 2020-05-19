KETRACO plans to begin construction on Sh22bn power line from Lamu plant

The Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (KETRACO) has announced plans to begin construction on a high-voltage power line connecting the Lamu power plant in July.

The construction schedule is still subject to Kenya’s Treasury and Chinese lenders agreeing on financing.

The 400kV power line will carry for 520km, taking an estimated 36 months to construct, and costing Sh22.28bn (US$220mn).

According to Fernandes Barasa, the Managing Director of KETRACO, Sh4.5mn ($44mn) of the budget will be dedicated to covering wayleaves compensation costs.

Although the proposed coal-powered plant, which has suffered delays due to issues around the environment and compensation, is not yet constructed KETRACO aims to avoid expensive delays with the line by beginning construction.