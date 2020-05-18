Knowledge Summit opens in Dubai

The Knowledge Summit 2015 has opened this week at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Dubai.

The event is organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation (MBRF). MD Jamal bin Huwaireb said: "This year the Knowledge Summit is being organised under the theme The Way to Innovation in line with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to mark the year 2015 as the Year of Innovation. The event is a unique opportunity that brings together influencers, experts and stakeholders in the knowledge domain to discuss ways to employ innovation in the dissemination and transfer of knowledge in fields such as education, scientific research and information technology."

This year’s summit includes a range of interesting sessions addressed by top level international speakers, including ministers, knowledge influencers, scientists and innovators, enhancing Dubai's position in the field of knowledge in the global arena. The most prominent speakers include Gordon Brown, former British Prime Minister; Steve Wozniak, American inventor and co-founder of Apple Inc; French astronaut Patrick Baudry; David Bennett, Chief Development Officer at National Geographic Society; HE Eng. Hussain Al Hammadi, UAE Minister of Education; Elias Bou Saab, Minister of Education and Higher Education, Lebanon; Dr. Ali Al Kaabi, Deputy Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs and Enrollment at United Arab Emirates University; Prof. Eric Fouache, Vice Chancellor of Paris-Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi; Dr. Essam Heggy, Egyptian space scientist at NASA; and HRH Princess Ghida Talal, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of King Hussein Cancer Foundation.

In addition to the main session and panel discussions, the Knowledge Summit 2015 will witness the announcement of the winner of the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award, which honours a person or institution at the international level for their contributions in the dissemination, transfer and localisation of knowledge. The award is aimed at encouraging initiatives and programmes to support the effective use of knowledge to achieve sustainable development and prosperity of peoples around the world.

