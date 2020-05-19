Article
KOKO Networks invest in cooking gas business

By Maureen Maingi
May 19, 2020
KOKO Networks has introduced its two-burner ethanol stove for love-income households. This marks a move into the cooking gas business for the energy solutions company.

The cookers retail at Sh7,000, and are manufactured and distributed from its factory in Nairobi. Customers will also receive a 2.3L refillable canister. They can refill canisters from any of the 700 Koko fuel outlets in Nairobi and its outskirts.

Koko’s chief customer officer, Leila Ibrahim, said at the launch yesterday: “Koko’s technology now exists for clean heat and modern living, delivered affordably.”

In June 2018, Vivo Energy, entered a deal with Koko to supply low income homes with ethanol cooking fuel. Ethanol remains one of the most affordable alternatives to charcoal, firewood and kerosene.

 

