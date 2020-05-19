Spain’s Glovo launches operations in Kenya and Morocco

The Spanish delivery company, Glovo, has launched its operations in Nairobi and Cairo.

The startup uses an app designed for smartphones to enable customers to order goods and have them delivered on demand.

The commodities on offer through Glovo in Kenya and Morocco include food, groceries, and gifts, having partnered with restaurants, supermarkets, butcheries, bakeries, and gift shops to supply the goods.

Glovo was founded in 2015 in Barcelona, Spain, and has since expanded its operations across Europe, as well as reaching Africa and South America.

The startup has entered more than 20 markets, offering its services to over 100 cities, including Paris, Madrid, Istanbul, and Buenos Aires.

“We are extremely excited about our launch in Nairobi after Morocco and Cairo, which strengthens our presence in Africa, and at the same time reinforces the transformation that the on-demand economy and delivery sector is undergoing in Kenya,” stated Priscilla Muhiu, Head of Marketing for sub-Saharan Africa at Glovo.

“Our vision is to bring the convenience of technology to everyone’s hand, giving them access to their own city, while creating income opportunities for thousands of Glovers i.e. our delivery riders.”

“Speed of delivery is one of Glovo’s value proposition and we would like to assure all our customers that we will live up to this promise.”