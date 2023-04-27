GITEX Africa is important step towards single digital market

The three-day event will welcome more than 900 exhibitors and expects visitors from 95 countries.

GITEX Africa is held under the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI of the Kingdom of Morocco, and hosted by the Digital Development Agency (ADD).

“The potential for tech on the continent of Africa is limitless and the time for action is now,” added Mohammed Drissi Melyani, General Director of ADD.

“As the catalyst for Morocco’s digital transformation, ADD is involved to promote innovation in many sectors and to push all the involved partners of the ecosystem to ensure smart digital transition.

“As the African continent is beginning to create an enabling environment for technology innovation to thrive, GITEX Africa Morocco is a real opportunity to gather the tech moguls and promote investments and we are deeply engaged to contribute to this first edition’s success.”

Africa aiming to create a Single Digital Market

The African Union – consisting of 55 member states – is on a mission to create a Digital Single Market by 2030, and GITEX Africa is seen as a catalyst for change. The opportunity is certainly there to leverage technologies such as AI and to build on an already strong fintech sector.

That could be quite a challenge. More than 90% of Africa’s technology investment goes to just four countries – Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya and South Africa. Large populations (according to the UN, Nigeria will have the third largest population worldwide by 2050) and GDPs make them particularly attractive, but it is clear there is significant levelling-up required across the continent. There is also clearly opportunity.

Global organisations and local companies have all expressed their support for GITEX Africa, including IBM, Kaspersky, Maroc Data Center, and CASANET.

“As one of the Moroccan tech pioneers, we would not miss this inaugural event that marks the start of a new era for Africa’s bold digital ambitions,” said Yassir Lamrani, CEO at CASANET.

“The African tech ecosystem is one of the fastest growing in the world, and since GITEX Africa is the most sought-after tech event in the continent, we’re hoping to meet Africa’s brightest IT minds, and to connect with the African youth who hold the future of tech in Africa.”

Alongside the exhibition, there will be a Digital Summit and CEO Forum, bringing together government leaders, policymakers, academics and investors as Africa aims to become that single digital market.

There will also be more than 400 start-ups showcased at North Star Africa, including 100 from Morocco. They will be hoping to build significantly on the US$3 billion invested in African tech startups in 2022.