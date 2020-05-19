Follow @ ShereeHanna

Adams & Adams has been named the Best Intellectual Property (IP) Law Practice in South Africa by the PMR Arrow Awards, this for the second year in a row.

Adams & Adams, which currently has 69 partners and a further professional complement of more than 130 experienced attorneys and candidate attorneys, has been a consistent PMR Award winner for the past five years.

Africa’s leading intellectual property law firm, which employs more than 385 people and has offices across the continent, is supported by its strong commercial, property and litigation practices.

Chairman of the firm Gérarddu Plessis said: “We are extremely proud of what the firm has accomplished. And while we appreciate the accolades and recognition, ultimately all our endeavours are aimed entirely at the satisfaction of our clients.

“This informs what we do at all times. We approach each client with the aim of delivering quality individualised service, expertise, intellectual input, client care, and partner support. These remain the cornerstones of our business.”

Adams & Adams has been rooted in over 100 years of legal excellence since its founding in 1908. The firm specialises in Africa, with offices in South Africa (Pretoria, Johannesburg Cape Town, Durban), Mozambique (ARIPO), Angola, Tanzania (Zanzibar), Burundi, Lesotho, Swaziland, Botswana, Namibia and an OAPI office based in Cameroon.

Adams & Adams also has a world-wide network of attorney correspondents and associates, enabling the firm to handle intellectual property and legal matters in any country where this may be required.