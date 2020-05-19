British law firm Allen & Overy has announced the launch of a Moroccan office in September, becoming the first major global law firm to establish a presence on the African continent.

The company said that the Casablanca office will be a “key platform for (its) strategy in Africa, enabling it to build on its existing Africa business”.

Global Managing partner Wim Dejonghe said: “Morocco is rapidly establishing itself as a key hub for international companies and investors looking to build a presence in Africa.

“It also has strong trade links with other markets in our network, particularly France, the Middle East and Spain, with growing interest from China, India and Japan. It's the perfect match for our global network and our emerging markets strategy and offers a fantastic platform to build on our extensive Africa-focused work."

The addition of Casablanca will take the Allen & Overy network to 39 offices in 27 countries around the world, with its new Washington operation also being launched this week.