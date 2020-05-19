Learn and network at the CIO Mining Summit, Johannesburg

Follow @AfricaBizReview on Twitter.

A summit specifically covering the African Mining industry and aiming to recognise the critical importance of IT amongst CEOs, in addition to the broader role it plays in the mining sector.

Furthermore, the summit will bring together leading CIOs and IT professionals from across Africa to confront both the challenges and the opportunities that IT professionals are facing now and in the future.

Some important topics & talking points include:

IoT

Cyber Security

ERP

Big Data

Integration / Standardization of Process Control Data

Cloud Services

Underground Solutions IT and OT Convergence

Process Plant & Engineering Solutions

Disaster Recovery

Application Rationalization

Cost Optimization Strategies

Digitisation

Not only is the event set to tackle a host of timely issues for the mining sector, there will also be fantastic opportunities to network with some of the most influential people in the industry, including key professionals from Total Coal, AngloGold Ashanti, and Anglo American, amongst many others.

The event will take place from the 21st to the 22nd of May 2015 at the Protea Hotel Fire & Ice, in Johannesburg.