Learn and network at the CIO Mining Summit, Johannesburg
A summit specifically covering the African Mining industry and aiming to recognise the critical importance of IT amongst CEOs, in addition to the broader role it plays in the mining sector.
Furthermore, the summit will bring together leading CIOs and IT professionals from across Africa to confront both the challenges and the opportunities that IT professionals are facing now and in the future.
Some important topics & talking points include:
IoT
Cyber Security
ERP
Big Data
Integration / Standardization of Process Control Data
Cloud Services
Underground Solutions IT and OT Convergence
Process Plant & Engineering Solutions
Disaster Recovery
Application Rationalization
Cost Optimization Strategies
Digitisation
Not only is the event set to tackle a host of timely issues for the mining sector, there will also be fantastic opportunities to network with some of the most influential people in the industry, including key professionals from Total Coal, AngloGold Ashanti, and Anglo American, amongst many others.
The event will take place from the 21st to the 22nd of May 2015 at the Protea Hotel Fire & Ice, in Johannesburg.