Mandela returns to childhood village ahead of birthday

Nelson Mandela has returned to his childhood village ahead of his 93rd birthday on Monday.

His trip to Qunu village comes ahead of Mandela Day,where the public are asked to give up 67 minutes of their time for volunteer work – one minute for every year the former South African President spent fighting for equality.

South African press reported that journalists were banned from taking pictures among Mandela’s arrival yesterday and turned away from Mthatha Airport .

Mandela last visited the village in the Eastern Cape in May but has been in ill health since being admitted to hospital in January because of an acute respiratory infection.