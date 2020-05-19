Maritime hub opens in Durban, South Africa

Follow @AfricaBizReview on Twitter.

In co-operation with Transnet, South Africa’s state-owned infrastructure operator, the German company Liebherr has celebrated the grand opening of the new sales and service centre in Durban, where it seeks to give its African customers the same level of dedicated support that they would typically give to their European customers.

Liebherr Maritime Cranes specialises in cargo handling solutions for ports and offshore industries; it has sales and service companies spread across the globe, delivering critical support to customers.

Transnet has over a century of experience building, developing, and managing South Africa’s infrastructure projects, growing from a freight railway builder in the middle of the 19th century to controlling the country’s ports and pipelines, alongside national rail operations.

Liebherr’s brand new hub will meet the varying needs of mining companies, in particular the specialised infrastructure and competence to ship mineral resources and equipment into neighbouring countries.

The hub contains facilities for the various skillsets required by the cranes industry which includes sales, service, and training, in addition to a significant spare parts inventory. Not only does this hub serve the utilitarian purpose of meeting the needs of international cargo trade, it also provides the local communitie with valuable opportunities. It has two onsite classrooms that can be used to train talent for the international market, as well as the local requirement.

Liebherr Africa’s Maritime Cranes Divisional Manager Henner Rodenwoldt said: “The investment in the new African maritime hub is very important for the maritime industry in southern Africa. It ensures fast and high quality customer service in terms of maintenance, spare parts supply and personnel training,”