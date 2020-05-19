Mauritius ranked as Africa’s most competitive economy

The World Economic Forum has released its 2018 Global Competitiveness Report, ranking Mauritius in 49th position.

Mauritius is the highest placing African nation in the list of 140 countries, despite having dropped four positions from the previous year’s report.

South Africa is the second country from the cotinent on the list, ranking 67th – down from placing 61st the previous year.

Seychelles is the third most competitive economy in Africa, climbing 33 ranks to sit at number 74.

Morocco immediately follows, no longer holding third place, at number 75. In 90th position is Botswana.

Algeria, Kenya, and Egypt descend from position 92 to 94, respectively, with Algeria and Kenya falling places but Egypt climbing up from 100.

Namibia has replaced Egypt, coming in at 100th position – making it the ninth most competitive nation in Africa.

Ghana is Africa’s tenth most competitive country at 106th place, followed by Rwanda and Cape Verde, which respectively rank 108th and 111th.

African nations then cover positions from 114th to 125th, with Côte d'Ivoire, Nigeria, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, The Gambia, eSwatini, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Benin, Burkina Faso, Mali, and Guinea respectively holding the ranks.

Zimbabwe is then placed at 128th position, followed by Malawi at 129th, Lesotho at 130th, Mauritania at 131st, Liberia at 132nd, Mozambique at 133rd, Sierra Leone at 134th, DRC at 135th, Burundi at 136th, Angola at 13th, and Chad at 140th.