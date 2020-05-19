Article
Leadership & Strategy

Mauritius tops sub-Saharan Africa region in 2016 Global Innovation Index

By Polycarp Kazaresam
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Mauritius takes the top spot in sub-Saharan Africa in the 2016 Global Innovation Index (GII 2016), released by Cornell University, INSEAD and the World Intellectual Property on Monday.

Mauritius came first in the region (53rd globally) followed by South Africa (54th), Kenya (80th), Rwanda (83rd), Mozambique (84th), Botswana (90th), Namibia (93rd), and Malawi (98th).

Since 2012, sub-Saharan Africa has had more countries in the “innovation achievers” group, i.e. countries that perform better than expected for their level of development. According to GII 2016's creators , Kenya, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, Rwanda, and Uganda “stand out” this year. Better rankings on the indicators for institutions, business sophistication, and technology output have allowed the region to catch up to Central and Southern Asia, and to overtake Northern Africa and Western Asia.

Average regional performance shows strengths in the ease of starting a business, ICT, business-model creation, and relative expenditure on education. Weaknesses include firms conducting global R&D, high-tech exports, the quality of local universities and number of scientific publications. The GII 2016 suggests that further efforts are required in human capital, research and infrastructure.

GII 2016’s compilers concluded that as economic growth in sub-Saharan Africa is slowing, the region must preserve its current innovation momentum, while continuing to diversify economies away from oil production and commodity revenues.
 

African Business Review’s August issue is now live.

Stay connected: follow @AfricaBizReview and @WedaeliABR on Twitter.

African Business Review is also on Facebook.

MauritiusInnovationsub-saharan africaGII 2016
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability