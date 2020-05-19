Motus Holdings acquires remaining 49% of Nissan Kenya

The South African vehicle importer and distributor, Motus Holdings, now has 100% ownership of Nissan Kenya following its acquisition of the remaining 49% stake.

The company, formerly AMH Group, purchased the remaining stake that it did not yet own in the company from businessman Mohamed Zubedi.

Zubedi partnered with Nissan through his investment vehicle Hakma to launch Crown Motors in 2014.

“I sold my shares in the company in October last year. Motus now fully owns the company,” Mr Zubedi informed Business Daily.

The value of the transaction remains unknown due to a non-disclosure agreement.

AMH Holdings rebranded as Motus Holdings following its acquisition by Imperial Holdings.